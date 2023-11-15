Sebastian Aho will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Does a wager on Aho interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Sebastian Aho vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 15:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Aho has a goal in four games this year through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Aho has a point in nine of 12 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Aho has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Aho hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Aho going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 12 Games 5 13 Points 4 4 Goals 3 9 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.