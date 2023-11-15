When the Miami (OH) RedHawks play the Buffalo Bulls at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 15, our computer model predicts the RedHawks will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (-8.5) Over (39.5) Miami (OH) 31, Buffalo 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The RedHawks have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The RedHawks have seven wins in nine games against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Miami (OH) has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Out of nine RedHawks games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Miami (OH) games average 43.8 total points per game this season, 4.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 28.6%.

The Bulls' ATS record is 5-5-0 this year.

Buffalo is a 2-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.

Four of the Bulls' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for Buffalo this season is 11.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RedHawks vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 28.7 17.1 31.3 10.3 27.0 21.7 Buffalo 23.0 28.2 25.0 30.4 21.0 26.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.