Will Jordan Martinook find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (three shots).

Martinook has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 15:52 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:32 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:15 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 6-4

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

