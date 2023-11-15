The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Tatum, in his last game (November 13 win against the Knicks), posted 35 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Below, we break down Tatum's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-114)

Over 26.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-130)

Over 8.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+130)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were ranked third in the league defensively last year, giving up 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers were the second-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 41.2 boards per contest.

The 76ers gave up 24.2 assists per game last year (sixth in the NBA).

Allowing 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 37 16 15 6 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.