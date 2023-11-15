How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) will visit the Carolina Hurricanes (9-6) -- who've won four straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
The Hurricanes matchup with the Flyers will air on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|Hurricanes
|3-2 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The Hurricanes rank 11th in the league with 50 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 27 goals during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|12
|4
|9
|13
|6
|4
|51.8%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|15
|6
|7
|13
|10
|6
|49.4%
|Brady Skjei
|15
|2
|10
|12
|4
|5
|-
|Martin Necas
|15
|5
|7
|12
|8
|3
|41.8%
|Seth Jarvis
|15
|5
|5
|10
|5
|9
|51.1%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have given up 46 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have 48 goals this season (3.2 per game), 17th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals during that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Sanheim
|15
|2
|12
|14
|15
|8
|-
|Travis Konecny
|15
|9
|4
|13
|3
|11
|18.8%
|Cam Atkinson
|15
|8
|4
|12
|7
|6
|-
|Joel Farabee
|15
|6
|6
|12
|4
|5
|42.9%
|Sean Couturier
|13
|3
|7
|10
|7
|12
|48.7%
