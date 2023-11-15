The Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) will visit the Carolina Hurricanes (9-6) -- who've won four straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hurricanes matchup with the Flyers will air on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Flyers Hurricanes 3-2 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 49 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Hurricanes rank 11th in the league with 50 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 12 4 9 13 6 4 51.8% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 15 6 7 13 10 6 49.4% Brady Skjei 15 2 10 12 4 5 - Martin Necas 15 5 7 12 8 3 41.8% Seth Jarvis 15 5 5 10 5 9 51.1%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have given up 46 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.

The Flyers have 48 goals this season (3.2 per game), 17th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals during that time.

Flyers Key Players