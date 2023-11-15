The New York Knicks (5-5), on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at State Farm Arena, face the Atlanta Hawks (6-4). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-1.5) 230.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawks (-1) 230 -116 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Hawks outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (scoring 120.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 117.3 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +36 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks' +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.4 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 104.3 per outing (second in league).

These teams score a combined 229.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 221.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +4000 - Knicks +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.