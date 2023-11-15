South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If you live in Greenville County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Southside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.