The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brett Pesce find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

  • Pesce has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Pesce has zero points on the power play.
  • Pesce averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4
10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3
10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 6-3
10/14/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 6-5 SO
10/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 5-3

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

