The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) take on the Wofford Terriers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Wofford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wofford vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Wofford Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-31.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford vs. Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wofford went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Tennessee won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Volunteers games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.