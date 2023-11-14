How to Watch Wofford vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wofford Terriers (2-0) go up against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Wofford Stats Insights
- The Terriers shot 47.3% from the field, 10% higher than the 37.3% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Wofford had a 15-15 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 37.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers ranked 11th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Terriers ranked 222nd.
- The Terriers' 74.7 points per game last year were 16.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.
- Wofford put together a 15-13 record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.
Wofford Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Wofford scored 11.4 more points per game at home (80.9) than away (69.5).
- The Terriers gave up fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (77) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Wofford knocked down more trifectas away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Brevard
|W 85-68
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/11/2023
|High Point
|W 99-98
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Place Bell Arena
