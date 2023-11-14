Onyeka Okongwu could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Detroit Pistons.

In a 117-109 loss to the Heat (his previous game) Okongwu produced two points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to look at Okongwu's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-143)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons conceded 118.5 points per game last year, 27th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the league last season, allowing 44.7 per game.

The Pistons allowed 25.8 assists per game last year (18th in the league).

The Pistons gave up 12 made 3-pointers per game last season, ninth in the league in that category.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 20 7 8 1 0 3 1 12/23/2022 21 12 9 2 0 2 0 10/28/2022 22 16 7 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 21 10 3 0 0 1 1

