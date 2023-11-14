South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Marion County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.