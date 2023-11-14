The Atlanta Hawks, with Jalen Johnson, face off versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 117-109 loss versus the Heat, Johnson put up nine points.

In this article we will look at Johnson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-108)

Over 14.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-128)

Over 7.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per game last year, 27th in the NBA.

The Pistons conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the NBA.

The Pistons gave up 25.8 assists per game last season (18th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Pistons were ninth in the NBA last season, allowing 12 makes per game.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 10/28/2022 21 7 5 2 1 1 0 10/26/2022 12 5 3 0 1 0 0

