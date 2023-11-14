The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) go up against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Illinois shot better than 44.5% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.

Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged only four more points per game (74.3) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

Illinois had a 15-4 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was seven percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini had given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Marquette went 24-4 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Fighting Illini finished 60th.

The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.

Marquette had an 18-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Illinois put up 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than it did in road games (70).

Defensively the Fighting Illini were better in home games last year, allowing 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Illinois fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.7 away.

At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (73.7).

At home, Marquette made 8.9 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (34.8%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center 11/10/2023 Oakland W 64-53 State Farm Center 11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center 11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center 11/19/2023 Southern - State Farm Center

Marquette Upcoming Schedule