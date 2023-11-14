The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) and the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) meet at United Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has no set line.

Duke vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Duke vs Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

The Blue Devils were 16-19-0 against the spread last season.

Michigan State covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Duke vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 72.0 142.9 63.6 131.5 140.1 Michigan State 70.9 142.9 67.9 131.5 137.5

Additional Duke vs Michigan State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 72.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed.

Duke had a 10-10 record against the spread and a 19-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

The Spartans put up 7.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Blue Devils allowed their opponents to score (63.6).

Michigan State went 9-9 against the spread and 15-5 overall when it scored more than 63.6 points last season.

Duke vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 13-22-0 Michigan State 16-15-0 17-14-0

Duke vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Michigan State 16-0 Home Record 12-2 4-6 Away Record 4-7 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

