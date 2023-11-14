The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 117-109 loss to the Heat (his previous action) Murray produced 23 points, five assists and three steals.

In this article we will break down Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-104)

Over 24.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-133)

Over 4.5 (-133) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per game last year, 27th in the NBA.

The Pistons allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the league.

Giving up an average of 25.8 assists last season, the Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Pistons were ninth in the NBA in that category.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 37 26 3 5 3 0 4 10/28/2022 32 26 4 5 2 0 0 10/26/2022 39 14 8 8 2 2 2

