Tuesday's contest features the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-2) and the Furman Paladins (1-1) facing off at The Buc Dome (on November 14) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-68 victory for Charleston Southern.

Last time out, the Buccaneers lost 85-55 to Clemson on Friday.

Charleston Southern vs. Furman Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston Southern 77, Furman 68

Charleston Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers were outscored by 16.8 points per game last season (posting 53.4 points per game, 347th in college basketball, while conceding 70.2 per contest, 310th in college basketball) and had a -506 scoring differential.

Offensively, Charleston Southern scored 58.2 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (53.4 points per game) was 4.8 PPG lower.

The Buccaneers scored 57.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 49.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.

In home games, Charleston Southern ceded 5.1 fewer points per game (67.8) than away from home (72.9).

