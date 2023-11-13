The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) host the VMI Keydets (1-1) at Colonial Life Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina vs. VMI Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

South Carolina put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-16-0 mark from VMI.

South Carolina vs. VMI Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 64.3 133.7 72.6 149.4 135.0 VMI 69.4 133.7 76.8 149.4 142.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the Gamecocks put up 64.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets gave up.

South Carolina went 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina vs. VMI Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 16-13-0 16-13-0 VMI 10-16-0 15-11-0

South Carolina vs. VMI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina VMI 7-8 Home Record 6-8 4-8 Away Record 1-14 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.