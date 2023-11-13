The VMI Keydets (1-1) battle the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. VMI Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Gamecocks had a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.4% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Keydets' opponents knocked down.
  • South Carolina had a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Keydets finished 134th.
  • Last year, the Gamecocks put up 64.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets gave up.
  • South Carolina had a 2-2 record last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • On offense, South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.3 points per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Gamecocks surrendered 7.9 fewer points per game (69.1) than when playing on the road (77).
  • In home games, South Carolina sunk 2.3 fewer threes per game (6.8) than in away games (9.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (29.6%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 82-53 Colonial Life Arena
11/10/2023 Virginia Tech W 79-77 Spectrum Center
11/13/2023 VMI - Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 DePaul - Desert Diamond Arena
11/28/2023 Notre Dame - Colonial Life Arena

