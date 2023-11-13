The VMI Keydets (1-1) battle the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. VMI Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Gamecocks had a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.4% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Keydets' opponents knocked down.

South Carolina had a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Keydets finished 134th.

Last year, the Gamecocks put up 64.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets gave up.

South Carolina had a 2-2 record last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

On offense, South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.3 points per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Gamecocks surrendered 7.9 fewer points per game (69.1) than when playing on the road (77).

In home games, South Carolina sunk 2.3 fewer threes per game (6.8) than in away games (9.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (29.6%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule