South Carolina State vs. North Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) and the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. North Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
South Carolina State Betting Records & Stats
- South Carolina State compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.
- South Carolina State (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 3.8% less often than North Florida (14-13-0) last season.
South Carolina State vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Carolina State
|73.4
|149.6
|83.8
|161.4
|149.9
|North Florida
|76.2
|149.6
|77.6
|161.4
|147.8
Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were just 4.2 fewer points than the Ospreys gave up (77.6).
- South Carolina State had a 4-1 record against the spread and a 2-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.
South Carolina State vs. North Florida Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Carolina State
|13-14-0
|15-12-0
|North Florida
|14-13-0
|15-12-0
South Carolina State vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Carolina State
|North Florida
|4-6
|Home Record
|11-2
|1-19
|Away Record
|3-14
|4-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|9-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|79.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.3
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|4-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|11-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
