The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Hose had a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.

Presbyterian had a 2-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Hose finished 278th.

Last year, the Blue Hose put up 63.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 74.2 the Bulldogs gave up.

When Presbyterian put up more than 74.2 points last season, it went 3-2.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Presbyterian played better when playing at home last year, putting up 68.6 points per game, compared to 57.8 per game away from home.

The Blue Hose gave up 66 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, Presbyterian performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule