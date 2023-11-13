The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Blue Hose had a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
  • Presbyterian had a 2-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Hose finished 278th.
  • Last year, the Blue Hose put up 63.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 74.2 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • When Presbyterian put up more than 74.2 points last season, it went 3-2.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Presbyterian played better when playing at home last year, putting up 68.6 points per game, compared to 57.8 per game away from home.
  • The Blue Hose gave up 66 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.1).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Presbyterian performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 68-62 Memorial Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Columbia International W 100-58 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/13/2023 Citadel - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/16/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Maine - UNF Arena

