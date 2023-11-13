The Buffalo Bills (5-4) face the Denver Broncos (3-5) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 48 in the contest.

If you're going to place some in-game wagers on the Bills' upcoming matchup versus the Broncos, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Bills vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have led after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Broncos have suited up for eight games this season, and they have been winning after the first quarter five times and have been behind three times.

2nd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Bills have won the second quarter six times, lost two times, and tied one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering four points on average in the second quarter.

So far this year, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, and they've lost the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost one time, and tied three times.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

The Broncos have lost the third quarter in five games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bills have outscored their opponent in that quarter in six games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in that quarter in four games and have lost that quarter in four games.

Bills vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills have led after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in four games (1-3).

Through eight games this season, the Broncos have led after the first half five times and have been losing after the first half three times.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Bills have won the second half in six games and have been outscored in the second half in three games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 13.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.1 points on average in the second half.

The Broncos have lost the second half five times and outscored their opponent in the second half three times in eight games this season.

