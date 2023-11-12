The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) play the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins put up 27.3 more points per game last year (79.1) than the Gamecocks gave up (51.8).

Maryland went 22-2 last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 80.3 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins allowed.

When South Carolina put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 24-0.

Last season, the Gamecocks had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.8% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Terrapins' opponents hit.

The Terrapins shot 44.7% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule