The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins put up 27.3 more points per game last year (79.1) than the Gamecocks gave up (51.8).

Maryland went 22-2 last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the Gamecocks scored 11.6 more points per game (80.3) than the Terrapins allowed (68.7).

South Carolina had a 24-0 record last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.

The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Terrapins shot 44.7% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina Schedule