Sunday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 95-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 100-71 win over Notre Dame in their most recent game on Monday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 95, South Carolina 77

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) last season while giving up 51.8 per outing (fourth in college basketball). They had a +1057 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game.

Offensively, South Carolina averaged 80 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its season average (80.3 points per game) was 0.3 PPG higher.

The Gamecocks posted 84.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

Defensively South Carolina played better in home games last year, allowing 46.9 points per game, compared to 54.2 on the road.

