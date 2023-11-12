Sunday's contest that pits the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at Colonial Life Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 95-77 in favor of Maryland, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Gamecocks came out on top in their most recent matchup 100-71 against Notre Dame on Monday.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 95, South Carolina 77

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game last season, with a +1057 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and gave up 51.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

South Carolina posted 80 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its season average (80.3).

When playing at home, the Gamecocks scored 7.6 more points per game last year (84.8) than they did away from home (77.2).

South Carolina allowed 46.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 54.2 in road games.

