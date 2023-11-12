Sunday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 98-74, heavily favoring Maryland to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Gamecocks won their last outing 100-71 against Notre Dame on Monday.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 98, South Carolina 74

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game last season (posting 80.3 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and conceding 51.8 per outing, fourth in college basketball) and had a +1057 scoring differential.

With 80.0 points per game in SEC matchups, South Carolina posted 0.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.3 PPG).

The Gamecocks put up 84.8 points per game at home last season. On the road, they averaged 77.2 points per contest.

South Carolina gave up 46.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 54.2 in road games.

