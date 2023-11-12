Sunday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) matching up at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 98-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Gamecocks earned a 100-71 win over Notre Dame.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 98, South Carolina 74

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game last season (posting 80.3 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and conceding 51.8 per contest, fourth in college basketball) and had a +1057 scoring differential.

South Carolina scored 80.0 points per game last year in conference action, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its season average (80.3).

Offensively the Gamecocks played better at home last season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game away from home.

South Carolina gave up 46.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 54.2 in away games.

