Mack Hollins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons match up against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Take a look at Hollins' stats on this page.

Rep Mack Hollins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 10, Hollins has 17 receptions for 247 yards -- 14.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 29 occasions.

Keep an eye on Hollins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Mack Hollins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Falcons have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Drake London (LP/groin): 37 Rec; 438 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hollins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 29 17 247 55 0 14.5

Hollins Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Vikings 3 3 36 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.