Entering this week's action, the New York Jets (4-4) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12 at Allegiant Stadium, with kick-off at 8:20 PM .

In their last game, the Jets were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 27-6.

The Raiders are coming off of a victory over the New York Giants by the score of 30-6.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeremy Ruckert TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Hip Out Billy Turner OT Finger Out Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Out Quincy Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Allen Lazard WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Will McDonald IV DL Ankle Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jakob Johnson FB Concussion Questionable Greg Van Roten OG Biceps Limited Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Doubtful Thayer Munford OT Neck Limited Participation In Practice Divine Deablo LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Luke Masterson LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Austin Hooper TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Brian Hoyer QB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Hand Full Participation In Practice Marcus Peters CB Knee Questionable Davante Adams WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Jets Season Insights

The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking second-worst with 272.9 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked ninth in the NFL (312.0 yards allowed per game).

The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking third-worst with 16.5 points per game. Defensively, they are ranked eighth in the NFL (19.5 points allowed per game).

While the Jets rank third-worst in the NFL in passing offense with 169.5 passing yards per game, it's been a different story on defense, as they rank third-best (174.8 passing yards per game allowed).

With 137.3 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, New York has had to lean on their 20th-ranked running game (103.4 rushing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

The Jets have forced 13 total turnovers (ninth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 13 times (19th in NFL) for a turnover margin of an even, 12th-ranked in the league.

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (275.6), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL with 330.9 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Raiders rank 26th in the NFL with 17.3 points per contest on offense, and they rank 19th with 21.4 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

In terms of passing, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL (199.4 passing yards per game) and eighth defensively (192.2 passing yards allowed per contest).

Las Vegas has plenty of room to get better in the running game, as it ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (76.1) and second-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (138.7).

The Raiders have forced 10 turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 16 times, resulting in a -6 turnover margin that is third-worst in the NFL.

Jets vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jets (-1)

Jets (-1) Moneyline: Jets (-115), Raiders (-105)

Jets (-115), Raiders (-105) Total: 36.5 points

