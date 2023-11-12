The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) will look to upset the New York Jets (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Jets favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 35.5 in the contest.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Jets go up against the Raiders. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Jets vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jets have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

New York's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing seven points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Raiders have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In eight games this year, the Jets have won the second quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

New York's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Jets have won the third quarter in five games and have been outscored in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, New York is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering two points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Out of nine games this season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

The Jets have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in four games.

New York's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Out of nine games this season, the Raiders have lost the fourth quarter four times and outscored their opponent five times.

Jets vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jets have been winning after the first half in one game, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Raiders have been winning three times and have trailed six times.

2nd Half

In eight games this year, the Jets have been outscored in the second half three times and won five times.

New York's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.6 points on average in the second half.

Out of nine games this season, the Raiders have won the second half four times (1-3 record in those games), lost four times (2-2), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

