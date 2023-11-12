The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) visit a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-8) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have lost six straight games.

Before the Falcons take on the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 1.5 43 -125 +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Falcons vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta has had an average of 40.7 points in their games this season, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Falcons have put together a record of 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won three of their six games as moneyline favorites this year (50%).

Atlanta has a record of 3-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (50%).

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have combined with their opponents to score more than 43 points in five of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Arizona's matchups this season is 42.7, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Cardinals have registered a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in nine games this season and won one (11.1%) of those contests.

Arizona has a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 18.4 21 21.3 20 40.7 3 9 Cardinals 16.8 27 26.7 28 42.7 5 9

Falcons vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

In its last three contests, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In Atlanta's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-26 total points, -2.9 per game), as do the Cardinals (-89 total points, -9.9 per game).

Cardinals

Arizona has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.

The Cardinals have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

The Falcons have a -26-point scoring differential on the season (-2.9 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored by opponents this year (89 total points, 9.9 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 40.8 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.8 21.8 21.8 ATS Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 3-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 43.3 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 25.3 26.2 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-0-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 1-3 0-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.