The Atlanta Falcons' (4-5) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) currently features seven players. The matchup kicks at 4:05 PM on Sunday, November 12 from State Farm Stadium.

The Falcons head into this matchup following a 31-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent outing.

The Cardinals are coming off of a loss to the Cleveland Browns by the score of 27-0.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mack Hollins WR Ankle Out Richie Grant S Neck Limited Participation In Practice David Onyemata DL Ankle Questionable Dee Alford CB Ankle Out Drake London WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Pitts TE Personal matter Did Not Participate In Practice DeMarcco Hellams S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Conner RB Knee Questionable Will Hernandez OL Knee Questionable D.J. Humphries OL Ankle Questionable Marco Wilson CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring Questionable Cameron Thomas OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Geoff Swaim TE Back Questionable Trystan Colon-Castillo OL Calf Out Carter O'Donnell OL Ankle Questionable Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Questionable Emari Demercado RB Toe Out

Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: CBS

Falcons Season Insights

The Falcons are compiling 344.3 yards per game on offense (11th in NFL), and they rank sixth on defense with 304 yards allowed per game.

The Falcons are putting up 18.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 18th, surrendering 21.3 points per contest.

Offensively, the Falcons rank 17th in the NFL with 219.9 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in passing yards allowed per contest (197.1).

Atlanta is averaging 124.4 rushing yards per game offensively this season (ninth in NFL), and is surrendering 106.9 rushing yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.

The Falcons have forced nine total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 16 times (27th in NFL) to record a turnover margin of -7, the second-worst in the league.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)

Falcons (-1.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-125), Cardinals (+105)

Falcons (-125), Cardinals (+105) Total: 43.5 points

