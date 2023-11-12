Our computer model predicts a victory for the Atlanta Falcons when they face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 4:05 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Falcons rank 11th in total offense (344.3 yards per game) and sixth in total defense (304 yards allowed per game) this season. The Cardinals are compiling 289.7 total yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 352.4 total yards per contest (24th-ranked).

Falcons vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Falcons (-1.5) Under (43.5) Falcons 23, Cardinals 18

Falcons Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Atlanta has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

A total of three out of nine Atlanta games this season have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 43.5 points, 2.8 more than the average point total for Falcons games this season.

Cardinals Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 4-5.

So far this season, five of Arizona's nine games with a set number have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Cardinals this year have averaged 42.7 points per game, a 0.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Falcons vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 18.4 21.3 22.8 21.6 13 21 Arizona 16.8 26.7 25 28 10.2 25.6

