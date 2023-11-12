The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) visit a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-8) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium (and best bets are available). The Cardinals have lost six games in a row.

When is Falcons vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Falcons to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.6) is 2.1 points further in their direction.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Falcons have won 50% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-3).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 3-2 (60%).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in nine games this season and won one (11.1%) of those contests.

Arizona has a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Atlanta (-2.5)



Atlanta (-2.5) The Falcons have covered the spread only twice over nine games with a set spread.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Cardinals have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-5-0).

In games as an underdog by 2.5 points or more so far this year, the Cardinals have gone 4-5 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) The two teams average a combined 8.3 less points per game (35.2) than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.

The Falcons and the Cardinals have seen their opponents average a combined 4.5 more points per game than the point total of 43.5 set for this outing.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Falcons' nine games with a set total.

In the Cardinals' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

Bijan Robinson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 57.4 1 21.9 2

Marquise Brown Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 3.2 0 48.9 4

