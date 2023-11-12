In Week 10 action at State Farm Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will face the Arizona Cardinals defense and Garrett Williams. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Atlanta receivers against the Cardinals' pass defense.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals 56.7 7.1 41 111 7.02

Drake London vs. Garrett Williams Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London has hauled in 37 catches for 438 yards (54.8 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Looking at the passing game, Atlanta is No. 12 in the NFL, at 219.9 yards per game (1,979 total passing yards).

The Falcons' scoring average on offense is 18.4 points per game, 21st in the NFL.

Atlanta ranks 21st in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 33.4 times per contest.

The Falcons have made 34 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 18th in the NFL. They pass the ball 41.5% of the time in the red zone.

Garrett Williams & the Cardinals' Defense

Garrett Williams has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has seven tackles and two passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona has given up 2,014 total passing yards (22nd in NFL) and rank 28th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.2).

So far this season, the Cardinals' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 28th in the NFL with 26.7 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 28th with 3,172 total yards allowed (352.4 per game).

Four players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Drake London vs. Garrett Williams Advanced Stats

Drake London Garrett Williams Rec. Targets 57 11 Def. Targets Receptions 37 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.8 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 438 7 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54.8 2.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 99 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

