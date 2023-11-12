Will Drake London Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Drake London was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at London's stats below.
London's season stats include 438 yards on 37 receptions (11.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times.
Drake London Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Falcons have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Mack Hollins (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 247 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
London 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|37
|438
|99
|2
|11.8
London Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|8
|6
|67
|1
|Week 3
|@Lions
|6
|2
|31
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|7
|3
|28
|1
|Week 5
|Texans
|9
|6
|78
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|12
|9
|125
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|7
|6
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|7
|5
|55
|0
