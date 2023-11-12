Clemson vs. Davidson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Clemson Tigers (2-0) and the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Clemson vs. Davidson Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Asheville, North Carolina
- Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Clemson Betting Records & Stats
- Clemson compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Clemson covered less often than Davidson last season, sporting an ATS record of 14-16-0, compared to the 15-14-0 mark of the Wildcats.
Clemson vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clemson
|74.7
|144.6
|67.9
|136.6
|139.5
|Davidson
|69.9
|144.6
|68.7
|136.6
|140.2
Additional Clemson Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers averaged were six more points than the Wildcats gave up (68.7).
- Clemson had a 12-9 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.
Clemson vs. Davidson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clemson
|14-16-0
|18-12-0
|Davidson
|15-14-0
|9-20-0
Clemson vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Clemson
|Davidson
|15-2
|Home Record
|7-8
|5-6
|Away Record
|6-6
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-4-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.4
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-9-0
