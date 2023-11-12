The Clemson Tigers (2-0) face the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Clemson went 19-2 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 288th.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers put up were six more points than the Wildcats allowed (68.7).

Clemson went 19-5 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71.8).

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.1.

In terms of three-point shooting, Clemson fared better at home last season, making 9.1 threes per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule