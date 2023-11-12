How to Watch Clemson vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST
The Clemson Tigers (2-0) face the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Clemson vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Clemson went 19-2 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 288th.
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers put up were six more points than the Wildcats allowed (68.7).
- Clemson went 19-5 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71.8).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.1.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Clemson fared better at home last season, making 9.1 threes per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Winthrop
|W 78-56
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|UAB
|W 77-76
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
