2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After three rounds of play at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Alex Noren is in the lead (+140), shooting a 19-under 194.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 6:40 AM ET
- Venue: Port Royal Golf Course
- Location: Southampton, Bermuda
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,828 yards
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Best Odds to Win
Alex Noren
- Tee Time: 8:50 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-19)
- Odds to Win: +140
Noren Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|61
|-10
|11
|1
|1st
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|19th
|Round 3
|67
|-4
|4
|0
|18th
Camilo Villegas
- Tee Time: 8:50 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-18)
- Odds to Win: +450
Villegas Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|33rd
|Round 2
|63
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
|Round 3
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|3rd
Ryan Moore
- Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-17)
- Odds to Win: +700
Moore Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|6
|0
|15th
|Round 2
|64
|-7
|7
|0
|5th
|Round 3
|67
|-4
|5
|1
|18th
Matti Schmid
- Tee Time: 8:50 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-17)
- Odds to Win: +700
Schmid Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|7
|0
|6th
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|4
|0
|30th
|Round 3
|65
|-6
|6
|2
|3rd
Stewart Cink
- Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-16)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Cink Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|7
|0
|6th
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|5
|1
|30th
|Round 3
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|8th
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Adam Scott
|6th (-15)
|+1600
|Vince Whaley
|6th (-15)
|+3000
|Carl Yuan
|6th (-15)
|+3500
|Kramer Hickok
|6th (-15)
|+3500
|Taylor Pendrith
|11th (-14)
|+4500
|Satoshi Kodaira
|6th (-15)
|+5000
|Dylan Wu
|11th (-14)
|+6000
|Adam Long
|11th (-14)
|+7500
|Davis Riley
|14th (-13)
|+11000
|David Lipsky
|14th (-13)
|+18000
