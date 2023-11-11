Saturday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (1-1) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-55 and heavily favors Wofford to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their last game on Thursday, the Terriers claimed an 85-47 win over Erskine.

Wofford vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Wofford vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 75, UNC Wilmington 55

Wofford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terriers put up 69.7 points per game (87th in college basketball) last season while giving up 65.0 per contest (198th in college basketball). They had a +149 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Wofford's offense was less productive in SoCon action last year, posting 68.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 69.7 PPG.

Offensively the Terriers fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 74.4 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game in away games.

In home games, Wofford gave up 12.5 fewer points per game (58.6) than in road games (71.1).

