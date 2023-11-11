The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-10.5) 42.5 -400 +310
FanDuel Wisconsin (-10.5) 42.5 -410 +315

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
  • Northwestern has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-2.

Wisconsin & Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000
Northwestern
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

