Based on our computer model, the Wisconsin Badgers will beat the Northwestern Wildcats when the two teams play at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-10.5) Over (42.5) Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Wisconsin vs. Northwestern? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Badgers a 78.9% chance to win.

The Badgers have covered the spread four times in eight games.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Wisconsin has an ATS record of 1-1.

This year, three of the Badgers' eight games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Wisconsin games this season is 49.8, 7.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 26.3%.

The Wildcats have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Northwestern has a 3-2 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 10.5 points or more.

The Wildcats have hit the over in five of their seven games with a set total (71.4%).

The average over/under in Northwestern games this year is 0.5 fewer points than the point total of 42.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Badgers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 23.6 19.1 22.6 16.6 24.8 22.3 Northwestern 20.1 24.2 28.8 25.8 10 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.