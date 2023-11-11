UAC Games Today: How to Watch UAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season rolling into Week 11, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the UAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for info on how to watch.
UAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at Austin Peay Governors
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tarleton State Texans at Abilene Christian Wildcats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
