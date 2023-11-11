With the college football season heading into Week 11, the slate includes four games that feature teams from the Southland. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Northwestern State Demons at Incarnate Word Cardinals 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 - Lamar Cardinals at Nicholls State Colonels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SE Louisiana Lions at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at McNeese Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

