Week 11 of the college football slate includes six games with Big Ten teams in action. Read on to get up-to-date results and the top performers.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Indiana vs. Illinois | Maryland vs. Nebraska | Michigan vs. Penn State

Week 11 Big Ten Results

Illinois 48 Indiana 45

Pregame Favorite: Illinois (-6.5)

Illinois (-6.5) Pregame Total: 44

Illinois Leaders

Passing: John Paddock (24-for-36, 507 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

John Paddock (24-for-36, 507 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Reggie Love III (24 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TDs)

Reggie Love III (24 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Isaiah Williams (15 TAR, 9 REC, 200 YDS, 2 TDs)

Indiana Leaders

Passing: Brendan Sorsby (22-for-33, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Brendan Sorsby (22-for-33, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Trent Howland (13 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Trent Howland (13 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Donaven McCulley (12 TAR, 11 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Illinois Indiana 662 Total Yards 451 507 Passing Yards 289 155 Rushing Yards 162 1 Turnovers 2

Maryland 13 Nebraska 10

Pregame Favorite: Maryland (-2.5)

Maryland (-2.5) Pregame Total: 42.5

Maryland Leaders

Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (27-for-40, 283 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Taulia Tagovailoa (27-for-40, 283 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Roman Hemby (16 ATT, 74 YDS)

Roman Hemby (16 ATT, 74 YDS) Receiving: Jeshaun Jones (7 TAR, 5 REC, 86 YDS)

Nebraska Leaders

Passing: Jeff Sims (8-for-13, 62 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Jeff Sims (8-for-13, 62 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Emmett Johnson (17 ATT, 84 YDS)

Emmett Johnson (17 ATT, 84 YDS) Receiving: Billy Kemp IV (2 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Nebraska Maryland 269 Total Yards 384 86 Passing Yards 283 183 Rushing Yards 101 5 Turnovers 3

Michigan 24 Penn State 15

Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-5.5)

Michigan (-5.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Michigan Leaders

Passing: J.J. McCarthy (7-for-8, 60 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

J.J. McCarthy (7-for-8, 60 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Blake Corum (26 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs)

Blake Corum (26 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Cornelius Johnson (2 TAR, 2 REC, 24 YDS)

Penn State Leaders

Passing: Drew Allar (10-for-22, 70 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Drew Allar (10-for-22, 70 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kaytron Allen (12 ATT, 72 YDS)

Kaytron Allen (12 ATT, 72 YDS) Receiving: Tyler Warren (4 TAR, 2 REC, 25 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Penn State Michigan 238 Total Yards 287 74 Passing Yards 60 164 Rushing Yards 227 1 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 11 Big Ten Games

Michigan State Spartans at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-32.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.