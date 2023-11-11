Week 11 of the college football schedule includes seven games with Big 12 teams in action. Keep reading to get up-to-date key players and results.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Week 11 Big 12 Results

Texas Tech 16 Kansas 13

Pregame Favorite: Kansas (-4)

Kansas (-4) Pregame Total: 62.5

Texas Tech Leaders

Passing: Behren Morton (19-for-25, 176 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Behren Morton (19-for-25, 176 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Tahj Brooks (33 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD)

Tahj Brooks (33 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jerand Bradley (4 TAR, 4 REC, 91 YDS)

Kansas Leaders

Passing: Cole Ballard (9-for-20, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Cole Ballard (9-for-20, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Devin Neal (19 ATT, 137 YDS, 1 TD)

Devin Neal (19 ATT, 137 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Lawrence Arnold (3 TAR, 2 REC, 44 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Kansas Texas Tech 344 Total Yards 312 137 Passing Yards 176 207 Rushing Yards 136 1 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 11 Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Houston (-3)

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-12.5)

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-12.5)

Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars

Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa State (-7.5)

