The No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) will have their fourth-ranked scoring offense go up against the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2), with the No. 81 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Huskies are favored, by 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Washington vs. Utah matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Washington vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 11 Odds

Washington vs. Utah Betting Trends

Washington has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Huskies have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.

Utah has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

Washington & Utah 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the Pac-12 +150 Bet $100 to win $150 Utah To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Pac-12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

