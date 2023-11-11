In the game between the Missouri Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+3) Under (58) Missouri 29, Tennessee 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tennessee vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

The Volunteers have covered the spread six times in eight games.

Tennessee has an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

This season, five of the Volunteers' eight games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 58 points, 3.1 more than the average point total for Tennessee games this season.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Tigers are 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, Missouri is 2-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Tigers' eight games with a set total.

Missouri games this year have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 4.4 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Volunteers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 34.8 18.4 39 12.6 23 30 Missouri 32.4 24 32.2 23.4 32.3 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.