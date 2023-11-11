Saturday's game features the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-1) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) matching up at Greensboro Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-59 win for heavily favored UNC Greensboro according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Bulldogs' most recent contest was a 108-48 loss to Utah on Thursday.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

South Carolina State vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 87, South Carolina State 59

South Carolina State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs were outscored by 22.6 points per game last season (scoring 46.8 points per game to rank 360th in college basketball while giving up 69.4 per outing to rank 299th in college basketball) and had a -677 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 49.7 points per game in MEAC action, and 46.8 overall.

The Bulldogs averaged 50.3 points per game at home last season, and 44.9 on the road.

At home, South Carolina State gave up 59.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than it allowed on the road (73.9).

